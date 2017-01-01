Comprehensive RAW editing
Develop camera RAW files in a dedicated built-in workspace with all the processing adjustments and corrections you need.
Developed without compromise, Affinity Photo for iPad is the first full blown, truly professional photo editing tool to make its way onto the Apple tablet. Built from exactly the same back-end as our award-winning desktop version, and fully optimised to harness the full power of the iPad’s hardware and touch capabilities. Affinity Photo for iPad offers an incredibly fast, powerful and immersive experience whether you are at home, in the studio or on the move.
We have been fastidious in our approach to developing the iPad version of Affinity Photo. Every tool, panel and control has been completely reimagined to optimise for touch. All rendering, adjustments and filter effects have been fully hardware accelerated. The result is an all-new way to interact with your images, with performance you will find hard to believe.
Multi-Touch gestures for enhanced productivity. Metal accelerated to achieve blazing-fast performance even when editing large images. Sensitive to pressure, tilt and angle, Affinity Photo harnesses the full power and precision of Apple Pencil. And full iCloud drive integration allows for seamless file management, storage and sharing.
The joy of brushing directly on screen is never more apparent than when retouching images, and Affinity Photo has all the tools you need. That includes dodge, burn, clone, blemish, patch and red eye tools. But you’ll also find an incredibly accurate inpainting brush along with full frequency separation capability too.
Correct and enhance images with Levels, Curves, Black and White, White Balance, HSL, Shadows and Highlights and over a dozen other adjustments that are previewed instantly and can be edited any time. Adjust, readjust, and drag and drop onto any layer, group, mask, or in any place in a stack to control how they’re applied.
Accurate selections are critical, whether cutting out objects, creating masks or selectively applying adjustments. Our selection refinement algorithm is one of the most advanced available, making selections—even down to individual strands of hair—easier than ever before.
Push your images around with your finger like putty, or use brushes like turbulence, pinch, punch and twirl in a dedicated liquify persona. Alongside a real-time mesh warp tool, it’s perfect to reshape, sculpt and deform photos.
Affinity Photo comes with a huge range of high-end filters including lighting, blurs, distortions, tilt-shift, shadows, glows and many more. Full control is given over every aspect of a filter’s properties with incredibly precise controls—all the while seeing a real-time live preview of the result. Best of all, filters can be applied as live layers, enabling you to edit, erase away, or mask effects after they have been applied.
All the photo editing tools from the desktop version are included, giving you the power to work through any editing or retouching task with ease.
Develop camera RAW files in a dedicated built-in workspace with all the processing adjustments and corrections you need.
We’ve got the best PSD support out there, plus all the standards you’d expect including PNG, JPG, TIFF, EPS, PDF, and SVG.
RGB, CMYK, LAB, Grayscale. End-to-end CMYK workflow with ICC color management, and 32-bit per channel editing.
iOS, Windows or Mac, the back-end engine of Affinity Photo is the same. This means 100% perfect file compatibility, including shared undo history.
Merge multiple exposure brackets together into a single unbounded 32-bit image, with full tone mapping control for incredibly dramatic results.
Affinity Photo for iPad can go a lot further than pure photo editing. As well as being able to handle unlimited layers, you have a full library of adjustment layers, layer effects and live filter layers to choose from. Text tools with full advanced typography options, and vector drawing tools are all available too. All layers can be grouped, clipped, masked or blended together to enable the creation of specular compositions.
And it doesn’t end there, here are just some of the other capabilities of this revolutionary app…