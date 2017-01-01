32-bit editing 32-bit unbounded images can be composited and edited along with full Radiance HDR and OpenEXR file support.

360° image editing Pan and zoom around 360° images, using the full suite of tools in Affinity Photo to edit them live.

OpenColorIO Support End-to-end OCIO color workflows are supported, with the ability to move dynamically between color spaces.

Live perspective projection Work on perspective distorted areas of your image as you were looking at it straight on.

Focus Merge Stack and merge multiple images together with different focal lengths for a large depth of field.

Full snapping capabilities Advanced snapping options including snap to grid, guides, auto alignment to other objects, along with forced pixel alignment.

Transform studio Offering full control over an object’s position, size, rotation and shear.

Vector drawing A comprehensive set of customizable shapes, a pen and node tool, and full Boolean geometry operations allow for the creation of complex vector paths and shapes.

Professional print output Pantone support, end-to-end CMYK and ICC color management alongside full PDF/X output including bleed, trim and crop marks.

Panorama stitching Incredibly accurate automatic alignment of images, along with full perspective corrections, ensures a perfect stitching every time.

Instant undo history Instantly scrub through hundreds of undo steps with the history slider. Plus save your history with your document.

Image stacks Automatically align and blend together a series of images based on the same scene, allowing for differences to be removed, composited together or used for creative effect.