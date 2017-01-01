Affinity - Imagined by designers, created for professionals
Professional photo editing on iPad

Developed without compromise, Affinity Photo for iPad is the first full blown, truly professional photo editing tool to make its way onto the Apple tablet. Built from exactly the same back-end as our award-winning desktop version, and fully optimised to harness the full power of the iPad’s hardware and touch capabilities. Affinity Photo for iPad offers an incredibly fast, powerful and immersive experience whether you are at home, in the studio or on the move.

Engineered for iOS, reimagined for touch

We have been fastidious in our approach to developing the iPad version of Affinity Photo. Every tool, panel and control has been completely reimagined to optimise for touch. All rendering, adjustments and filter effects have been fully hardware accelerated. The result is an all-new way to interact with your images, with performance you will find hard to believe.

Capabilities never seen before on iPad

Multi-Touch gestures for enhanced productivity. Metal accelerated to achieve blazing-fast performance even when editing large images. Sensitive to pressure, tilt and angle, Affinity Photo harnesses the full power and precision of Apple Pencil. And full iCloud drive integration allows for seamless file management, storage and sharing.

Complete retouching tools

The joy of brushing directly on screen is never more apparent than when retouching images, and Affinity Photo has all the tools you need. That includes dodge, burn, clone, blemish, patch and red eye tools. But you’ll also find an incredibly accurate inpainting brush along with full frequency separation capability too.

Non-destructive adjustments

Correct and enhance images with Levels, Curves, Black and White, White Balance, HSL, Shadows and Highlights and over a dozen other adjustments that are previewed instantly and can be edited any time. Adjust, readjust, and drag and drop onto any layer, group, mask, or in any place in a stack to control how they’re applied.

Super accurate selections

Accurate selections are critical, whether cutting out objects, creating masks or selectively applying adjustments. Our selection refinement algorithm is one of the most advanced available, making selections—even down to individual strands of hair—easier than ever before.

Comprehensive Liquify Workspace

Push your images around with your finger like putty, or use brushes like turbulence, pinch, punch and twirl in a dedicated liquify persona. Alongside a real-time mesh warp tool, it’s perfect to reshape, sculpt and deform photos.

Real time effects

Affinity Photo comes with a huge range of high-end filters including lighting, blurs, distortions, tilt-shift, shadows, glows and many more. Full control is given over every aspect of a filter’s properties with incredibly precise controls—all the while seeing a real-time live preview of the result. Best of all, filters can be applied as live layers, enabling you to edit, erase away, or mask effects after they have been applied.

Professional editing tools at your fingertips

All the photo editing tools from the desktop version are included, giving you the power to work through any editing or retouching task with ease.

  • View
  • Move
  • Selection Brush
  • Marquee selection
  • Refine selection
  • Crop
  • Color Picker
  • Flood Fill
  • Gradient
  • Paint Brush
  • Pixel Brush
  • Paint Mixer
  • Color Replace
  • Erase
  • Background Erase
  • Dodge
  • Burn
  • Sponge
  • Smudge
  • Blur
  • Sharpen
  • Paint mixer
  • Clone
  • Healing
  • Patch Tool
  • Blemish Removal
  • Inpainting
  • Red Eye Removal
  • Undo Brush
  • Pen Tool
  • Node Tool
  • Shapes
  • Art Text
  • Frame Text
  • Rotate Canvas
  • Liquify distort tools
  • Raw develop tools
  • Tone mapping tools

Built for a Professional Workflow

Comprehensive RAW editing

Develop camera RAW files in a dedicated built-in workspace with all the processing adjustments and corrections you need.

Unsurpassed file compatibility

We’ve got the best PSD support out there, plus all the standards you’d expect including PNG, JPG, TIFF, EPS, PDF, and SVG.

Work in any color space

RGB, CMYK, LAB, Grayscale. End-to-end CMYK workflow with ICC color management, and 32-bit per channel editing.

Cross platform performance

iOS, Windows or Mac, the back-end engine of Affinity Photo is the same. This means 100% perfect file compatibility, including shared undo history.

HDR Merge with tone mapping

Merge multiple exposure brackets together into a single unbounded 32-bit image, with full tone mapping control for incredibly dramatic results.

Advanced layer support for incredible compositions

Affinity Photo for iPad can go a lot further than pure photo editing. As well as being able to handle unlimited layers, you have a full library of adjustment layers, layer effects and live filter layers to choose from. Text tools with full advanced typography options, and vector drawing tools are all available too. All layers can be grouped, clipped, masked or blended together to enable the creation of specular compositions.

Unlimited layers

Adjustment layers

Layer effects

Masking

Blend modes

Groups

Live filter layers

Vector drawing

And so much more

And it doesn’t end there, here are just some of the other capabilities of this revolutionary app…

32-bit editing

32-bit unbounded images can be composited and edited along with full Radiance HDR and OpenEXR file support.

360° image editing

Pan and zoom around 360° images, using the full suite of tools in Affinity Photo to edit them live.

OpenColorIO Support

End-to-end OCIO color workflows are supported, with the ability to move dynamically between color spaces.

Live perspective projection

Work on perspective distorted areas of your image as you were looking at it straight on.

Focus Merge

Stack and merge multiple images together with different focal lengths for a large depth of field.

Full snapping capabilities

Advanced snapping options including snap to grid, guides, auto alignment to other objects, along with forced pixel alignment.

Transform studio

Offering full control over an object’s position, size, rotation and shear.

Vector drawing

A comprehensive set of customizable shapes, a pen and node tool, and full Boolean geometry operations allow for the creation of complex vector paths and shapes.

Professional print output

Pantone support, end-to-end CMYK and ICC color management alongside full PDF/X output including bleed, trim and crop marks.

Panorama stitching

Incredibly accurate automatic alignment of images, along with full perspective corrections, ensures a perfect stitching every time.

Instant undo history

Instantly scrub through hundreds of undo steps with the history slider. Plus save your history with your document.

Image stacks

Automatically align and blend together a series of images based on the same scene, allowing for differences to be removed, composited together or used for creative effect.

Histograms and scopes

Get feedback on your edits with histograms and scopes. Plus see blown highlights, tones and shadows live.

Professional brush engine

Create custom brushes and nozzles with complete control over advanced dynamics, including full pencil support.

Channels

View and edit image and layer channels, make masks from channels and create and add to selections based on channel data.

Advanced typography controls

Adjust kerning, tracking, shear, baseline and other character attributes. Easily set leading, indents, tab stops and justification too.

Crop and straighten

Quickly crop and straighten images with a dedicated tool, including with thirds, golden spiral and diagonals overlays.

120+ beautiful brushes

A huge library of professional designed brushes including effects, bristles, dry media, inks, markers, paint, and more.

Smart color picker

Dedicated colour picker tool to accurately pick a color, including single point or averaged sampling over an area of your image.

Rotate canvas

Spin your canvas around to work at any angle, particularly useful when painting with Apple Pencil.

Undo Brush

Use the undo brush to revert specific areas of your work back to a previous state.

Beautiful Gradients

Create super-smooth gradients for overlays, shapes and masks – all with live tools to drag on screen using touch.

Pro font support

Add elegant text with OpenType, and True Type fonts, including advanced OpenType features including Ligatures.

Live spell checking

Spellcheck on the fly.

Frame Text

Add body text paragraphs using frames as containers with full control of alignment, justification, character and paragraph settings.

Compatible with the iPad Air 2 and later

